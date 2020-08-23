Breaking News
Edo 2020: Ex-Senate Whip backs deployment of NSCDC boss

Buhari
Roland Owie

By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

Former chief whip of the Senate, Roland Owie, differed with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which alleged that the deployment of the state Commandant of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) from Edo State was politically motivated.

The spokesperson of the PDP, Chris Nehikhare, had said the redeployment of the state Commandant of NSCDC, Adeyinka Fasiu Ayinla was politically motivated by the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) to pave way for the perfection of their alleged rigging strategies.

But a statement by Owie said;  “I may not be able to vouch for operatives of other Security Agencies in Nigeria, but I can say it boldly and in good conscience, that over 80 per cent of NSCDC’s Operatives in Nigeria, are non-partisan.

“I appeal to our colleagues in the Political arena to leave NSCDC Operatives out of politics.”

