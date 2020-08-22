Edo 2020: Don’t become tools for selfish politicians, EU tells Edo youths

Kindly Share This Story:

European Centre for Electoral Support (ECES), has advised youths in Edo state not to allow themselves to be used by politicians to perpetrate violence during the September 19, 2020 governorship election in the state.

ECES’s Senior Electoral Administration Expert, Dr. Isiaka Yahaya, made the call on Saturday in Benin at a town hall on youths and non-Violent participation in the Edo governorship election organised in collaboration with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He said, ” Youths should not allow selfish politicians to use you to perpetrate violence, when you see what may lead to violence, do not resort to self defense but report to security agents for action,”.

According to him, involvement in electoral violence and malpractices will not allow the youths to vote and the will of the people would be truncated during the election.

He stated that the ‘youths were always the victims of election violence because they are the one that would be injured, killed and also arrested by the police,’

He further urged the youths not to engage in vote-buying as well helping politicians to buy votes because they would be mortgaging their future.

Dr. Isiaka noted that ECES is supporting INEC to deliver, free fair and credible election saying that it was not concerned who wins the election but that the process must be free and people were able to cast their votes freely.

On his part, INEC Representative, Mr. Sunny Ezumah, Assitant Director, CSO INEC headquarters, Abuja, urged the youth not to allow politicians to lure them to destruction during the election.

He said the initiative was to sensitised the youths on the need to be actively involved in the electoral process in the state and not violence.

Also speaking, Cynthia Mbamalu, the programme director of Yiaga Africa charged electorate to come out en masse to vote as an election can only be rigged when there is voters apathy.

She noted that the power to have a better country, free and fair election lies in the hands of the youths with their numbers but that they always collect money and vote against their conscience.

