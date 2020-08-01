Edo 2020: Deputy governor preaches self-sacrifice at Eid-del-Kabir

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – EDO state Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu has congratulated the Nigeria Muslim Ummah and the entire Muslims in the State on the occasion of the Eid-del-Kabir celebration, urging them to emulate the self-sacrificing attitude of prophet Ibrahim in offering his son, as an act of submission to Allah’s command.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media, Benjamin Atu quoted Shaibu as saying that “As a nation and as a State, we need such sacrifice for the overall interest of our nation and total compliance to government policies and programs in order to maintain a discipline Society.”

According to him, the Edo State government is committed to policies and programmes that will foster growth, unity and progress, as well as reengineered attitudinal change, saying human responsibility is the flip side of the human rights coin.

He said: “various development plans of the previous administration failed because they were conceived above the heads of the people. The Obaseki administration has been committed to only programs and projects which fully take into consideration the values, skills and wellbeing of all Edo residents including Muslims in the State.

He assured them that their pride of place in the government and in the state is secure and well protected under the Obaseki’s administration and thanked the leadership of the Muslim Community in Edo North for their consistent support to the administration and for promoting peace, assuring them of more government support for further peaceful coexistence.

While praying to Allah to grant them more opportunities to witness many more celebrations, Comrade Philip Shaibu said: “Eld–Kabir is a season of sacrifice, therefore, the reason for the season will not be complete without sacrificing our time, efforts and prayers for the betterment of others.

“I call on the Muslims in the State to continue to support the incumbent administration and make committed sacrifices for the political and religious stability of the State,” Comrade Shaibu said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

