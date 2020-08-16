Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Lucky James, has said that the purported attack on the convoy of Governor Godwin Obaseki last week in Apana, Etasko West local government area which the governor alleged was orchestrated by agents of the former national chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has diminished the chances of Obaseki getting votes from the area.

Reacting to the Incident, James who is also a chief from the community wondered how a community would organise such an attack that left four of their people injured including a baby and a woman frying garri.

He said the plan was hatched by the handlers of the governor who were not able to mobilise the anticipated number of persons for the rally.

He said: “Why should the people of Apana organise an attack against Obaseki? None of the candidates of any of the political parties are from the village.

“I want to say it is completely false, it is a lie of the century. They have no grouse with Governor Obaseki to say they want to go and waylay him and everybody knows that this is the time for campaign. Not only PDP or APC, but all the political parties can also go anywhere and seek votes.

“That incident has further worsened the chances of the governor in Apana village because that campaign would have given him the opportunity to tell the people what he has done and what he intends to do to win their votes, but that was lost because the governor only ended up campaigning to his entourage because the people didn’t come out again after seeing guns and hearing gunshots.

“Their children were injured, how do you tell that man that had an injury from a gunshot during your campaign to come and vote for you. If Obaseki would have gotten votes, this incident has further diminished those chances.

“Apana is one of the villages that make up Ward 10, it is not Oshiomhole’s village. Comrade Oshiomhole is from Iyamho so why will somebody reason that Apana people will now go and carry arms and wait for a big visitor who is coming to tell them what he has done or what he will do?

“So I look at it that it is just to blackmail my village and to tell falsehoods against the national chairman.

“They didn’t want the governor to see that they could not mobilise people for him, they were hiding their inefficiencies so the next thing was to cause that pandemonium so that the governor cannot see the actual situation on ground.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: