Edo 2020: APC Governors’ forum DG a fifth columnist – APC chieftain

BENIN CITY – THE Director General, APC Governor’s Forum, Dr Salihu Lukeman has been accused of playing the role of a fifth columnist who is bent on frustrating the move by the All Progressives Congress, APC in the September 19 governorship election.

A chieftain of the party in Edo atate, Ambassador Obarogie has therefore called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Chairman, Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state to call Lukeman to order.

Obarogie was reacting to the statement credited to the DG that the immediate past National Chairman of the party, Mr Adams Oshiomhole has hijacked the campaign structure of the APC governorship candidate in Edo where he alleged in a statement titled: “Which Way, APC?” alledged that Oshiomhole has hijacked Ize-Iyamu’s campaign.

Obarogie said: “It beats me hollow how someone will sit in the comfort of his office or home in Abuja and just say whatever he feels like saying about what he knows next to nothing about.

“From his (Lukeman) position, one may not be totally wrong to conclude that he is acting as a fifth columnist; especially when one consider the role he played during the crisis that led to the ouster of Oshiomhole as the party’s National Chairman.

“Rather than always quick to casting aspersions on Oshiomhole, we expect this same fellow to commend Oshiomhole on the role he is presently playing to ensure victory for the party in September.

“The working relationship between Oshiomhole and Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the party’s candiate, and indeed the entire APC campaign team, have never been this smooth; we are all united and working harmoniously to win and win big for our party.

“If Lukeman’s is still disturbed that Oshiomhole is still loved by his people, the best he can do is to wish him well and not condemn him over his popularity with his people.

“Oshiomhole’s popularity is the reason why you see so many unsubstantiated reports and outright blackmail against his person and indeed the party by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“There have been no dissenting voice from the camp of the APC in Edo and one wonder where the DG is getting all this information from. It is either he (Lukeman) join us in the fight to reclaim the state or he stop fighting us with the PDP.” Bro abeg help me push this urgently.

