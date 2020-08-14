Edo 2020: Akoko-Edo traditional council sues for peaceful election

Kindly Share This Story:



.Ize-Iyamu to engage traditional rulers on security

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE campaign of the All Progressives Congress, APC and its candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu hit Akoko-Edo local government area of Edo state yesterday where the traditional rulers in the area called on all the candidates and their political parties to ensure that there is peace and no violence throughout the period of their campaigns, during and after the election.

In his remarks, the Otaru of Igarra, HRH Oba Adeche Saiki II said Edo state has been peaceful and that the political class should ensure that the state remains peaceful just as he said he wishes the candidate of the party his heart desires.

“As you go from here, you should drum it on our youths and party faithful to shun violence and thugerry we should all ensure peace which is the mother of security and development” .

Speaking on behalf of all traditional rulers in the local government area, chairman of ATC, the Odafe of Enwan Oba P.A.Okara said Ize-Iyamu is like a young man who has washed his hands clean and could eat with elders.

The entire traditional rulers from the local government area who were all gathered at the palace of Otaru of Igarra later jointly prayed for the APC candidate and his running mate, Malam Ganiyu Audu.

On his part, Ize-Iyamu express the appalling security situation in the state bringing the blame to the doorstep of Governor Godwin Obaseki who he said is receiving more allocation as security vote but spending less than his predecessor and promised that if elected, he would strengthen the vigilante groups which are under the supervision of the traditional rulers.

He said: “When I was Chief of Staff, I discovered that traditional rulers from Akoko-Edo are always interested in the development of their areas and not personal requests. I promise to continue that development. My SIMPLE agenda is a covenant with the people of Edo state. When they come, they say vote for continuity and I ask what have they done in the last four years for them to demand for continuity?

On his part, former National chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole said Obaseki failed the state and does not deserve a second term. “When I came here four years ago, I had to labour to introduce somebody many did not know. I had to do the talking not because he stammers but because I thought he would continue. We made a mistake in 2016, we brought bronze, we needed to bring a platinum to make up for the errors”

The campaign team later addressed a rally at Somorika junction where the crowd was addressed by various political bigwigs from the area. The campaign moved to Owan East.

