Edo 2020: A Pastor, his tigers, lions and the rest of us

By Adaze Emwanta

It is now clear that the All Progressive Congress hope on winning the election through the rigging, killing, and ballot snatching and sporadic shooting. This was exposed at last week’s meeting between the opposition’s Tigers and Lions,” a pseudonym for thugs and touts mobilized to cause mayhem during elections.

In a viral video, a renowned thug in Benin City, introduced other thugs to Pastor Ize-Iyamu saying, “These are the lions and tigers from different local governments of the state.”

In defiance of the electoral laws that bar movement from one polling unit to another, Ize-Iyamu told the tigers and lions to move from one polling unit to another. He specifically said his administration would benefit the thugs because many rich men would flee from what they are capable of doing on election days.

His words, “Your influence goes beyond one polling unit. After doing your unit, you will move to another unit. In fact, you will move to other wards. Some of you are so dangerous you will move to other local governments.

“Make I tell you, this election will be operation show your result. And that operation, make I tell una the truth, na many of una e go favour, because wetin una go fit do, many big men nor go fit do am.”

What Pastor has failed to realise or whether he refused to learn from history that no weapon is more powerful than the force of a people.

He himself said the thugs he was addressing are DANGEROUS but one thing is clear, Edo people will make the ‘tigers and lions’ claw-less.

It is a pity leaders of the lions and tigers have accepted the orders of Pastor Ize-Iyamu. These are men who made billions of naira under Oshiomhole now receiving orders to go and disrupt elections because they want to return to the streets of Benin City to be harassing drivers, traders in the name of collecting revenue.

Edo people have resolved to give Governor Obaseki another four years. Just as He did in the days of Samson and Daniel, God will give the rest of us the strength to stop the tigers and lions on election day. Their fangs will not open to devour anybody because God is with us.

Adaze Emwanta, a constitutional lawyer, writes from Benin City

