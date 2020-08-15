Edniesal to recognise outstanding leadership, innovation with inaugural CIO Awards

Kindly Share This Story:

Edniesal Consulting Limited, Enterprise governance and business consultancy firm have unveiled plans for its inaugural edition of the Chief Information Officer (CIO) Awards in recognition of outstanding professionals and organizations, who have during the year under review, delivered business value to their organization and the industry at large, through the innovative use of technology.

Speaking during a press conference recently held in Lagos, the CEO of Edniesal Consulting, Abiola Laseinde, disclosed that The CIO Awards was created to serve as a mark of individual and enterprise excellence in Nigeria.

According to Laseinde, “CIOs have overtime been responsible for delivering top-of-the-line innovation and business value within their organizations while also being at the forefront of decision making and strategic change. This class of business leaders are hardly visible nor celebrated in most organizations, but now their role has increased in importance over time as they evolve from information to innovation and leading the digital transformation initiatives. In some companies, depending on the organizational culture, they are asked to wear multiple hats of business strategists and change leaders.

It is therefore our commitment to recognize individual and enterprise excellence in innovation and technology across different sectors. It is indeed the celebration of the individuals and talented teams behind business transformations across different sectors in Nigeria.”

The Inaugural CIO Awards is open to the top technology leaders within an organization who have the overall responsibility and control of the IT vision and direction of the company and will be held at the prestigious Oriental Hotel Lagos, on the 26th of November, 2020.

On how entries for the 2020 CIO Awards will be reviewed, the Executive Director of Edniesal, Wale Laseinde said “Entries will be reviewed and evaluated by a team of independent judges (Interim and Grand jurors). These are leaders carefully selected across sectors with expertise in their respective fields. Entries from nominees would be reviewed on the basis of business innovation and outstanding leadership. I can assure you that our jurors would especially look out for nominees who are leveraging leading -edge IT practices to produce measurable results”.

Nominations for the CIO Awards 2020 are now open and run until September 10th 2020. Submissions are free, whether for self or nominations on behalf of a desired candidate.

The role of Chief Information Officers, CIO’s in driving innovation and business value continues to expand and change at pace, driven by the emergence of new technologies and dynamic business models.

Interestingly, enterprise governance of information technology is a relatively new concept that is gaining traction in both the academic and practitioner worlds. Going well beyond the implementation of a superior IT infrastructure, Enterprise Governance of Information Technology is about defining and embedding processes and structures throughout the organizations that enable both business and IT people to execute their responsibilities, while maximizing the value created from their IT-enabled investments. So many players are demonstrating this value and Edniesal Consulting has chosen to recognize and celebrate them.

Honourees from the CIO Awards 2020 will form a cloud of inspiring examples of how IT leadership as strategic business partnerships are reshaping the future. The Awards will further project the positive impact of technology and the business benefits of disruptive thinking in Nigeria.

