By Fortune Eromosele

The Economic Community of West African States, weekend, made a donation of 3,999 tons of cereal to vulnerable households in Kano state to cushion the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement by ECOWAS, it said “This regional solidarity has been demonstrated through two food donations of a total quantity of 3,999 tons of cereals comprising of millet and sorghum. The first donation consists of 1,196 tons of cereals, was financed by the Humanitarian Emergencies Fund of the ECOWAS Commission.

“The second donation was of 2,803 tons of cereals, was funded by the Regional Food Security Storage Support Project, which the European Union (EU) is financing for a total amount of €56 million. The donations are meant to support the most vulnerable populations and households.”

In his remarks on behalf of the President of the ECOWAS Commission H.E Jean- Claude Kassi Brou during the event which took place at the Grains Depot, Hotoro, Kano, Nigeria, the ECOWAS Commission’s Commissioner for Agriculture, Water Resources and Environment, Mr. Sekou Sangare, reiterated the solidarity of the ECOWAS Commission and that of the other Institutions of the Community to all suffering and demised citizens resulting from the Coronavirus pandemic.

Sangare added that “Saving human lives also means giving food to people affected not only by the Coronavirus but also providing food for our brothers and sisters, our parents affected by terrorism and banditry, violent conflicts and climate change as most of the women and children have been forced to flee their villages to settle further very often in extreme poverty circumstances.”

Commissioner Sangare further acknowledged the technical and financial partners including the French Development Agency (AfD), the Spanish Agency for International Cooperation for Development (AECID) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) for the quality of assistance provided recurrently to ECOWAS and for their regular and diversified support towards the operationalization of the Regional Food Security Reserve as well as the resilience and humanitarian action programs.

Also speaking at the event, Nigeria’s Minister for Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajia Sadia Umar Farouq, disclosed strategies put in place to realise the vision of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty within the next ten years.

Similarly, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Mr. Zubairu Dada maintained that the donation demonstrates the responsibility of ECOWAS in the sustenance of the Community’s regional socio-economic agenda, stressing that Nigeria appreciates the solidarity displayed and would continue to work in support of the ECOWAS’ regional agenda.

On his part, the Minister of State His Agriculture and Rural Development Alhaji Mustapha Baba Shehuri stated that the donations will be adequately distributed while giving the assurance that the stock to be handed on would be replenished in due course.

The Representatives of the Food and Agricultural Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) and the French Ambassador to Nigeria Dr. Abubakar Suleiman and Mr. Stephen Malaussene respectively pledged continuous support for Nigeria’s food security needs while maintaining consistent collaboration with ECOWAS.

The governor of Kano State Alhaji Abdullahi Umar Ganduje who was represented by the Commissioner for Higher Education Dr. Mariya Mahmud Bunkure, espoused the strides of the state government in the war against Covid-19 by evolving preventive, curative and palliative strategies. She expressed the gratitude of the people of Kano State for the assistance received from ECOWAS.

A sustainability Memorandum of Understanding was signed between ECOWAS and the government of Nigeria after the handover of the donated items at the instance of Nigeria’s Ambassador to ECOWAS, Amb Musa Nuhu, among other dignitaries.

The donated grains were taken from the stocks in the ECOWAS Regional Food Security Reserve, partly warehoused with the Food Strategic Reserve Department (FSRD) and will be distributed free of charge to the households most affected by the humanitarian situation in the country; Also helping them to cope with the multiple crises while safeguarding their livelihoods.

