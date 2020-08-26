Vanguard Logo

Ebuehi aims to revive career at Twente

Super Eagles star, Tyronne Ebuehi has left Portuguese side, Benfica, to join FC Twente on a season-long loan deal with an option to buy permanently.

It’s been a difficult last two years for Ebuehi, but a move back to his country of birth provides him with an opportunity to get his career back on track.

A statement on the club’s website read: Tyronne Ebuehi will play for FC Twente next season. The 24-year-old defender comes on a rental basis from Benfica. An option to buy has been included in the lease with the Portuguese club.

“It feels great to be here at FC Twente. The conversations I had with the club were very positive, and I am looking forward to playing here. In the past, I played against FC Twente with ADO. Twente is a big club, and I want to prove myself here, but of course, also help the club,” Ebuehi said

