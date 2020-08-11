Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

DSS parades suspect for allegedly demanding $50,000 from man to secure presidential appointment

On 2:46 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
DSS parades suspect for demanding $50,000 from man to secure presidential appointment
The suspect

The Department of State Services, DSS on Tuesday paraded one Prince Mohammed Momoh who allegedly demanded $50,000 from a Bayelsa man to secure an appointment as Special Assistant to the President on Oil and Gas.

This was revealed by DSS Spokesman, Peter Afunanya at a media briefing in Abuja.

The suspect, 40, married with 2 children hails from Kogi state.

He, along with three others allegedly scammed Benson Aniego from Bayelsa State, claiming to be working for the Chief of Staff to the President and that $35,000 of the amount would go to the CoS while the balance of $15,000 would go to others.

 

Details later

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!