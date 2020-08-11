DSS parades suspect for allegedly demanding $50,000 from man to secure presidential appointment

Kindly Share This Story:

The Department of State Services, DSS on Tuesday paraded one Prince Mohammed Momoh who allegedly demanded $50,000 from a Bayelsa man to secure an appointment as Special Assistant to the President on Oil and Gas.

This was revealed by DSS Spokesman, Peter Afunanya at a media briefing in Abuja.

The suspect, 40, married with 2 children hails from Kogi state.

He, along with three others allegedly scammed Benson Aniego from Bayelsa State, claiming to be working for the Chief of Staff to the President and that $35,000 of the amount would go to the CoS while the balance of $15,000 would go to others.

