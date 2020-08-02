Drama as Obaseki, Ize-Iyamu drag families into campaigns

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu and Sam Eyoboka

The families of Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, and wife of All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate, Prof. Idia Ize-Iyamu, were dragged into the gubernatorial campaign theatrics in the state.

Both candidates, separately, used different members of the respective families to score what could be described as political points.

A statement by John Maiyaki, Director of Media and Strategic Communication, Ize-Iyamu Campaign Organisation, had said that prominent members of the Obaseki family pledged their support for the APC candidate.

According to the statement, the relatives of the governor visited Ize-Iyamu’s residence in Benin where they promised to work for his election.

The leader of the visiting relatives, Mr Victor Obaseki, a cousin of the governor, was quoted to have said: “I am here today in the company of my cousins to support Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

“Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki, the executive governor, is our cousin. Generally, the Obaseki have their way of doing things. We are supporting our brother, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, with unalloyed support fully for him. I have supported him before, and I would continue to support him. We would do all our campaigns for him without let or hindrance.”

On his part, Ize-Iyamu expressed delight, saying the visit served as a confirmation of “the poor leadership Godwin Obaseki has given to Edo State in the last four years.

“It is true as Osaro said that far away in New York, I had the opportunity of meeting with him and other Edolites where I shared my ambition. Osaro has been a good gentleman and a humble man. He came out this morning to say, Godwin has not done well.”

On heels of that, a statement by the Special Adviser, Media to Governor Obaseki, Crusoe Osagie, said the family of Ize-Iyamu’s wife, has urged their daughter to distance herself from the aspiration of her husband.

A member of the family, Pa Aimua Osemwende, was quoted to have said: “She has invested so much in her marriage to Osagie Ize-Iyamu. We are a noble family, known for honour in Benin-City and we would not want our family name to be dragged in the mud.

“We know the APC candidate will not win this election because he is not a good candidate. Obaseki is the name on everybody’s lips in Edo State.”

Meanwhile, Senior Pastor of Trinity House Church, Ituah Ighodalo, has tipped Obaseki to win the election, saying he has done well in the state.

“The governor has worked hard in the state. He did a lot of roads. He built secretariats that have been abandoned. He is trying to wake up a lot of things even industries and some other sectors,” he stated.

However, the campaign recorded another violent incident as two persons identified as Oguma Ojo and Friday Yaya were shot in Akoko Edo Local Government Area, LGA.

The victims, who were shot on Friday, were described as supporters of Ize-Iyamu.

The incident happened at Ward II, Igarra, Akoko-Edo LGA.

Vanguard

