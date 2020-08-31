Dr Freeman Osonuga honored by congress of Nigerian youth

Kindly Share This Story:

The Congress of Nigerian Youth on Thursday 13th August 2020 bestowed Dr. Freeman Osonuga Chief Executive Officer of Adloyalty Business Network, a Platinum Award of Excellence as anIcon of humanity and societal change in Nigeria.

The Congress of Nigerian Youth (CONYO) is the umbrella body of millions of youths in both Nigeria and Diaspora. They are saddled with the responsibility of promoting peace, unity, good governance, and empowerment of Nigerian Youths at all levels.

The leadership of CONYO at the recent congress in Arewa House Kaduna, Kaduna state, ratified its intent to pay a courtesy visit to Dr. Freeman and bestow on him and his organization a Platinum Award of Excellence.

Dr. Freeman Osonuga is a medical doctor, an author, a real estate entrepreneur, and a public speaker. He established Nigeria’s first independent real estate network marketing platform with over 20,000 registered realtors.

The award was presented by the National Chairman of the congress,AmbAbd’Mumeen Ibrahim and other executives,The Chairman speaking at the award ceremony held at Adloyalty Business Network office,stated that it was a great honor to recognize and recommend Dr. Freeman Osonuga as an icon of humanity and societal change in Nigeria.

He said,” Dr. Freeman is a pacesetter and leader in his industry. He embodies the spirit of the awards by dedicating his talents and resources to a worthwhile pursuit that better the lives of others.”

Dr. Freeman Osonuga was humbled by this award and thanked the delegates present. He also stated that this recognition serves as proof to show that there is progress in the right direction and serves as a reminder of the mission ahead. He ended with a follow-up quote by Jamie Padinetti, “Limitations live only in our minds. But if we use our imaginations, our possibilities become limitless.”

