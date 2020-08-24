Breaking News
DPR warns against use of cell phones at petrol stations

On 1:41 pm
phones at petrol stations

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has warned motorists to desist from using mobile phones while refuelling at filling stations to prevent fire outbreak.

Mr Olusegun Daboh, DPR’s Operation Controller in Osun, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Osogbo on Monday, that such an act was dangerous, “as petrol is highly inflammable’’.

Daboh also appealed to motorists to always turn off their car engines before refuelling.

He further warned that marketers operating filling stations with an expired licence, selling above the regulated pump price and under-dispensing, would be sanctioned.

He said any unwholesome practice by petroleum marketers should be reported to the DPR office for appropriate action

Daboh said that the task force of the department would continue to carry out its routine surveillance in all the filling stations in the state to ensure that they comply with all the safety regulations.

He advised residents to always check their gas cylinder regularly for leakages to prevent fire, saying that it was advisable to look out for Nigeria Industrial Standard number on the cylinder whenever buying one.

