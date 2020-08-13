DPR to fast track integration of domestic gas market hubs into NGTNC

Kindly Share This Story:

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has reiterated its commitment to fast-tracking full integration of the domestic gas market hubs into the Nigeria Gas Transportation Network Code (NGTNC) to ensure optimal impact in the country’s domestic gas market.

A statement signed by Mr Paul Osu, Head, Public Affairs, DPR on Wednesday in Lagos said the agency’s Director, Mr Auwalu Sarki, made the commitment at the recent flag-off of the NGTNC.

Sarki explained that leveraging on the potential of Nigeria’s current gas reserve base of 203.16 trillion cubic feet, it was pertinent to use the instrumentality of the network code transparent open access to activate critical gas market performance enablers.

According to him, this is to ensure gas availability and delivery across the country.

He said that as part of the operationalisation process of the NGTNC, DPR had established a Network Code Electronic Licencing and Administration System (NCELAS) portal on its website.

Sarki said the portal would process all licences required for operating gas transportation arrangements and administration of all regulatory roles required for the optimal performance of the network code.

He further stated that DPR had issued licences to network code transporters, shippers and agents and that migration of existing gas transportation agreements into the network code regime had begun.

The director said the regulatory agency would continue to engage all stakeholders to achieve the aspirations of the government to deepen the Nigerian domestic gas market.

NAN

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: