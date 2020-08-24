Dotts Media House, Leap Africa partner for first ever Youth Day of Service in Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

Dotts Media House (Nigeria’s Leading Digital Marketing Agency for Global Brands) & LEAP Africa (Nigeria’s leading non-profit organizations for youth development) partnered to launch and execute a new campaign to celebrate International Youth Day 2020’ on August 12.

The campaign tagged – The Youth Day of Service (YDOS) is intended to be an annual youth-led social impact campaign with the ‘Sustainable Development Goals’ (SDG) in focus to drive youth and citizen participation. The youth ecosystem driven event was a week-long event from August 12th to 18th aimed at creating awareness for community service across Nigeria.

Dotts Media House played their quota by carrying out an environmental sanitation, donating several trash cans to Nigeria’s largest market for tech gadgets (computer village), and also showed the traders and residents practically how to keep the community clean.

While sensitizing the traders during the sanitation and donation at Ikeja Lagos, the Chief Operating Officer of Dotts Media House, Mr. Opaleye Samson explained the essence of the activity and why a market like computer village was picked by Dotts Media, He emphasied on the responsibility of everyone to ensure a healthy environment.

The YDOS campaign featured other numerous projects championed by young people in various communities across Nigeria involving other youth focused organizations such as LagosFoodBank, , Teach for Nigeria, Wave Academies etc

The Founder & CEO of DottsMediaHouse – Tiwalola Olanubi Jnr during the closing press conference expressed his joy about the YDOS project, stating that Dotts Media House’s main objective for the partnership is to show Nigerians by action to imbibe the “talk less and do more spirit”.

He said he hoped the project does not end here and that Nigerians as a whole continue to be Youthful and Useful.

