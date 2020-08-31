Don’t drag me into 2022 Ekiti Governorship race — Adebayo

Kindly Share This Story:

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Chief Adeniyi Adebayo, says he is not interested in contesting the 2022 Governorship election in Ekiti, advising such groups to desist from dragging him into the race.

Adebayo, who governed the state between 1999 and 2003, made the clarification on Monday in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr Julius Toba-Jegede, in Abuja.

The minister was reacting to the recent erection of billboards in some parts of Ado-Ekiti, the state capital and other strategic locations across the state by some political and pressure groups.

The groups were calling on Adebayo to join the race in view of what they described as his good leadership traits.

According to him, I have rejected speculations dragging me to contest in the governorship race of Ekiti comes 2022.

Adebayo, while appreciating those groups calling on him to join the race, said that he would rather be focussed on his current assignment as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“This is where I’m helping President Muhammadu Buhari to achieve his goals for all Nigerians during his second term.

“I am aware of the recent development of some people agitating for me to contest the governorship election of Ekiti State in 2022.

“With every sense of humility and respect, I want to thank them for believing in me.

“However, I must state clearly that I am not interested in running for the office of Governor of Ekiti again.

“As a leader, it was a privilege for me to serve Ekiti as its First Executive Governor, where I did my best, leaving behind verifiable legacy projects.

“My interest now is to continue playing my leadership role in ensuring that our dear state is peaceful, well-governed and to encourage the next generation of leaders to emerge.

“At the federal level, I am currently engaged with the responsibilities of my office as a Minister, and how to ensure that the economic diversification goals of President Muhammadu Buhari for the country are achievable during this second term in office.

“‘At all times, I will be available to offer my advice, support and encouragement to all Nigerians who are serving and those who crave to serve in various capacities, especially those of Ekiti extraction,” he said.

Vanguard News

