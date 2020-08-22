Don’t discontinue Presidential amnesty program, FG told

Kindly Share This Story:

A group known as Oil Producing Areas Association Of Nigeria, OPAAN, Saturday, called on President Muhammadu Buhari, advising him not to discontinue Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP.

Disclosing this in a statement sent to Vanguard by Rev. Jonathan-Davids Dike (ADRI), Chairman OPAAN, Delta State Chapter, the group asked Buhari to appoint a new substantive Special Adviser and Coordinator for the amnesty program, noting that the program is still beneficial to the people of Niger Delta region.

Read the statement below:

“The Presidential Amnesty Program to Ex-Agitators in the Niger Delta was no doubt an amazing peace initiative by the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua via an act of parliament dated the 6th of August 2009, as a step towards resolving the protracted insecurity in the oil rich region by granting unconditional amnesty to the Niger Delta youths at a period that the vandalization of crude oil assets, and hostages of expatriates from Multi-Nationals have become the only available option to compel the Federal Government on the urgent and pertinent need to develop the oil rich Niger Delta region that has been neglected over the years, despite the indisputable fact that “it lays the golden egg” that survives the entire Country through Oil exploration in the region.

“There is no gainsaying the fact that the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) has brought relative and enviable peace to the region over a decade of its existence.

“Notwithstanding the above development, the Oil Producing Areas Association Of Nigeria (OPAAN), is not unaware of the fraud ravaging the program by those saddled with the responsibility of managing and implementing the mandate of the body, which subsequently led to setting up of a 4-man investigative panel by the National Security Adviser (NSA) Maj.Gen. Babagana Muhammad Mongouno to review the activities of PAP in line with its statutory assignment.

“However, we have it on good record, that there are moves to scrap PAP by the end of December 2020. If this is done, it would be a total disservice to the good people of the region and economic sabotage against the President Muhammedu Buhari led Administration.

“OPAAN wishes to state in categorical terms that the alleged move is not only unpatriotic, but inimical to the plight of the peace loving people of the Niger Delta , as well as a breach of trust. This decision if implemented will certainly be an open demonstration of hatred for the people of the oil producing Areas of Niger Delta.

“To this effect, OPAAN is urging President Muhammadu Buhari to in totality disregard the alleged recommendation with a hidden ploy to wickedly destroy the relative peace and increased oil revenue experienced so far vis-a-vis the setting up of the Presidential Amnesty Program.

“This is also a clarion call to the elected representatives from the region to come together in close synergy to nip this evil plot in the bud for the common good of the neglected and vulnerable people of the region.

“OPAAN as a body, also deem it absolutely necessary to use this medium to call on Mr President to as a matter of urgency and public concern appoint a substantive Special Adviser and Coordinator for the amnesty program, as we assure the current Federal Government and critical stakeholders of our continued and overwhelming cooperation towards the peace, growth and development of the Niger Delta Region and Nigeria in general.

