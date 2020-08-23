Don wants full implementation of ACJL, other laws in Kano

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

A Lecturer in the Faculty of Law, Bayero University Kano BUK, Dr Nuhu Musa Idris has demanded the full and effective implementation of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law, ACJL 2019 and other related laws in Kano State.

Idris made the call during a one-day sensitization training organized for the CSO under the umbrella body of the Kano Civil Society Forum at the weekend.

The Don, however, tasked the CSO’s who are stakeholders in the ACJL to work towards ensuring effective implementation of the law which is a paradigm shift from the obsolete laws (CPC) in the state.

According to him, “Criminal Procedure in Nigeria was governed by two principal legislations which were handed down to us by the British Colonial Administration – Criminal Procedure Act (CPA) and Criminal Procedure Code (CPC).

“These laws have been applied for many decades without significant improvement. As a result, the criminal justice system has lost its capacity to respond quickly to the growing needs of society.

“To check the rising waves of crime, speedily bring criminals to book and protect the victims of crime, the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) was passed into law and assented to by the President in 2015.

“Due to the federal nature of Nigeria, each state of the federation is expected to domesticate the ACJA and transform it into a state Law with all the necessary changes that can accommodate the peculiar nature of the state.

“In 2019, Kano State has joined the league of states that domesticated the spirit of the ACJA, by way of passing the Kano State Administration of Criminal Justice Law 2019.

“The ACJL introduced new innovations to the administration of criminal justice in Kano State. It overhauls the obsolete, colonial era, administration of criminal justice system.

“The Law promotes efficient management of criminal justice institutions and emphasizes a paradigm shift from punishment as the main goal of the criminal justice system to restorative justice, which pays more attention to the need of the society, a victim of crime, vulnerable persons and human dignity.

“It is, however, pertinent to call on the CSOs and media organisations who are stakeholders to coordinate their advocacy activities towards the implementation of the provisions of the ACJL and related laws in the state.

“The training is aimed at building the capacity of the Kano Civil Society Organization (CSOs) to understand the key innovative provisions of Kano State ACJL in the light of the international standards. This will enable them to ensure effective implementation of ACJL,” Dr Idris said.

Similarly, a legal practitioner, Barrister Maryam Ahmad Abubakar reeled out some of the innovative provisions brought about by the new law, Administration of Criminal Justice Law 2019.

Bar. Maryam said the new law now recognizes the women to stand as a surety and take bails for a suspect, the shariah courts granted criminal jurisdiction and the law also provides a suspect with the right to refuse to make any statement except in the presence of his legal counsel, family or an officer of the Legal Aid Council of Nigeria among others.

Earlier, in his welcome address, the Chairman of the Kano Civil Society Forum, Ibrahim Waiya said the sensitization training for the 450 CSO’s across the three Senatorial zones of the state was to empower them with the knowledge to understand the new law towards effective implementation of the law in the state.

