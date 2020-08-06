DMO resumes FGN SAVINGS BOND Offers

Kindly Share This Story:

Emma Ujah

The Debt Management Office (DMO) has announced the resumption of its monthly Offers of the Federal Government of Nigeria Savings Bond (FGN Savings Bond) effective August 2020.

The DMO suspended the Offers of the FGN Savings Bond in April due to the restrictions on activities and movement as part of measures adopted by the Government to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

In a statement this afternoon, the DMO invited investors to look out for the advert of the Offer for Subscriptions in various newspapers and the DMO’s website.

It said, “The Offer for Subscription will open on Monday, August 10, 2020, and close on Friday, August 14, 2020.

“Investors are encouraged to continue saving through the FGN Savings Bond, as they attract good incomes and are secure, being a Sovereign instrument, whilst also, contributing to national development.”

