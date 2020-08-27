Dmitrij Pruglo: Covesting Uber for trading now available to all

Over the centuries that trading has existed, the traders who have reached legendary status can be counted on one hand. As time goes by, it becomes even more difficult to make a name for oneself as a successful trader, and build a budding trading career into an empire of revenue and profit for yourself and followers alike.

The dot com boom made it easier to become rich overnight, and the crypto bubble and rise of Bitcoin did the same for early traders who saw the next big thing coming before it arrived. But even these opportunities are now in the past, and the emergence of social networks has made it nearly impossible to be recognised in a sea of traders claiming success.

However, a new, innovative, and fully transparent copy trading platform has debuted across the cryptocurrency market, that may restore the chances of getting rich by making a name for oneself as a trader and monetizing any following the trader’s skillset commands. This platform is called Covesting, and it was just fully released to the public as of this week on the award-winning Bitcoin margin trading platform PrimeXBT.

Trading Success Stories Are More Difficult To Come By, Or Believe

Take Tim Grittani, for example. Just as the United States came out of the Great Recession, Tim turned $1,500 into more than $1 million trading. Media coverage of this feat put Tim on the map.

A more recent day example is Erik Finman. Finman took $1,000 he received from his grandmother, and years later, became a millionaire in 2017 thanks to his Bitcoin trading. Finman grew his Bitcoin holdings over three years by regularly day trading with his profits. Today, he is an influencer and Instagram celebrity, showing off his young example of success to the world.

These are just two out of dozens of stories like this. Nowadays, however, it is extremely difficult to make a name for yourself in the trading community. And it is even more difficult to find a skilled trader to follow with real success to show for their efforts.

The emergence of Twitter, Telegram, and other tight-knit social networks where individuals hide behind fake usernames and photos of animals rather than using real names and likenesses has become toxic to trading.

Many of these so-called “successful” traders share screenshots of their PnL and talk about how easy the markets are to predict, only after a move has been made. Internet sleuths have uncovered many bad actors photoshopping ROI to appear more successful. Others were caught deleting tweets advocating users to take a certain position, when the market later moved in the opposite way.

Thanks to stealth edits, deleting evidence, and modifying screenshots, it is difficult to trust if and when a trader claims to be successful. However, Covesting, a new copy trading platform now live on PrimeXBT, aims to change that.

Covesting Brings Transparency And Track Record Back To Trading Community

Covesting is a crypto market first copy trading platform that allows skilled and experienced traders, or those seeking to make a name for themselves, to become strategy managers.

Strategy managers automatically have all data related to their trading success, including profit, loss, win:loss ratio, and more, tracked and displayed for other traders to view.

Not only does this transparency breed competition and let the world know who the best traders are, it allows followers to select a strategy in which to inject equity into. Followers earn a portion of success fees based on the equity invested, while strategy managers also earn a portion of success fees generated by follower’s equity, allowing them to further bolster their income through the same successful trades they were already making.

Together, new and experienced traders can profit alongside one another through the unique peer-to-peer trading platform. Best of all, the Covesting platform automatically updates based on every trade, so all success and risk metrics are clearly visible and relevant for the most accurate information.

“The entire world is shifting toward P2P ecosystems,” explained Covesting CEO Dmitrij Pruglo. “We have eBay for buyers and sellers, Uber for drivers and passengers, and AirBNB for host and guests.” Covesting’s P2P service, he says, connects “traders for an opportunity to profit together.”

Dmitrij Pruglo, Covesting CEO

Thanks to Covesting traders can finally get back to building their careers, and will be able to back up any claims with transparent data that anyone else can see. Followers also get the benefit of being able to view proof behind the PnL being shared online, before they consider following one of these leading traders.

Covesting also provides several risk management tools to prevent any unwanted drawdown, and includes several risk disclaimers to ensure all traders understand all that is involved.

Build Your Trading Career Trading Any Asset Using Covesting On PrimeXBT

Because the Covesting platform exists on the award-winning Bitcoin margin trading platform PrimeXBT, any of the platform’s assets can be traded using the module.

In addition to cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, PrimeXBT offers forex, stock indices, commodities, and more. Traders from any category will find assets that pique their interest or fit within their portfolio’s specific needs.

Traditional market tools like long and short positions, stop loss orders, and technical analysis software are offered by the platform, including implementation from TradingView.

Recently, PrimeXBT has been focusing its efforts on an Latin American expansion, adding the Mexican Peso (MXN) among its list of newly added exotic forex currencies, and hired LatAm business development executive Iván Marchena as their VP of operations in the region.

Marchena and the rest of the PrimeXBT seek to continue to bring exciting new products to the market, starting with Covesting – products that new and experienced traders alike can utilise to build their trading careers from scratch into booming empires.

Vanguard