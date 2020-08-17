DJ Dripz releases pleasurable flick for ‘Banging’

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale

DJ Dripz infuses dance, comic and panache into the visuals of his latest single, dubbed ‘Banging’. He sings to serenade his woman, praising all her endowments in the two minutes and 48 seconds track.

The music video enjoyed beautiful pool, park and other outdoor scenes, where DJ Dripz proved to his admirer he is not shy of going public to showcase his affection for her. ‘Banging’ video is packed with energetic, hilarious and rib-tickling dance moves.

“Banging is for the ladies, if you love your woman, always appreciate her. Praise her body and let her know you are her number one fan, never let her feel unacknowledged for any reason. Tell her she’s your fantasy every time and make her happy”, DJ Dripz says.

The afro-pop artiste added that “we wanted to create something fun and appealing to the young generation, and I’m glad we achieved that; thanks to TCO videos, the creative cinematographer who brought the idea to life”.

TCO Videos directed the exceedingly entertaining and addictive video for ‘Banging’, it was shot in different locations in the United States of America (USA) where the musician lives.

DJ Dripz, actual name Godwin Obodozie, is an amazing singer and incredible performer, signed to Dripz Wonda Entertainment (DWE).

