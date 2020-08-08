Disparaging military efforts in Borno State, act of ingratitude to Buhari —Youth forum

Kindly Share This Story:

The Unity Youth Forum ( UYF) has warned Borno State governor and his officials that any attempt to disparage the military is an act of ingratitude to the troops on the frontlines as well as President Muhammadu Buhari.

The group expressed disappointment with Zulum over his incessant outbursts targeted at the military despite being a major beneficiary of its various operations since 2015.

Recall that the governor had lashed at the troops following a reported attack on his convoy after a visit to Monguno last week.

President of the forum, Comrade Isah Bello Isah, in a statement on Friday, said Nigerians are fed up with Zulum’s persistent show of emotions without putting in place the necessary strategic actions.

According to Isah, Zulum by his utterances has not shown appreciation for the efforts of Mr President to rid the nation of insurgency.

He added that the governor has lost touch with reality, especially after joining forces with ” unscrupulous elements to undermine a leader like PMB who has given his total best to the war against insurgency through constant attacks on the military”.

On behalf of the forum, Comrade Isah, however, advised: ” Zulum to stop acting like a sophomore undergoing training in leadership and learn to show more maturity”.

The Unity Youth Forum stated that there is ” more about governance than playing to the gallery”, urging the governor to give respect to whom it’s due.

