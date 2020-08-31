Discussion still ongoing on school resumption, says minister

The Minister of State for Education, Mr Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, says the discussion is still ongoing on school resumption.
Nwajiuba said this during the Presidential Task Force on the Coronavirus (COVID-19) briefing on Monday in Abuja.
While answering a question on possible reopening of schools, the minister said that discussion on it was still going on.
He said, “On resumption of schools, the discussion is still ongoing.
“We have received feedback from all universities on their states of preparedness.
“These are being tabled before the PTF.”