Diri condoles with Ex-Commissioner’s family over Wife’s death

Kindly Share This Story:

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has commiserated with the family of Chief Nathan Egba-Ologo, a former Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, over the death of his wife, Mrs. Rosemarie Eneotse Egba, at the age of 43.

Governor Diri in a condolence message to the family on Sunday said Mrs Egba-Ologo’s death at a young age was shocking and a great loss to the entire family.

READ ALSO:

“I share in your grief and that of your family. The loss of a dear one comes with some pain. It is even more so when the person is quite young.

“However, only God understands why this is so. Your family must take solace in the fact that she lived a worthy life.”

While praying for the repose of her soul, the governor urged the family to be comforted by her impactful life and that she had gone to a better place of rest.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: