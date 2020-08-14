Did you know that ‘knowledge’ is all you need for economic liberation?

Kindly Share This Story:

Nelson Mandela claimed that “education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.”

Benjamin Franklin is quoted as saying An investment in knowledge pays the best interest.

And Ben Franklin again, saying “Tell me and I forget. Teach me and I remember. Involve me and I learn.”

Charles N Lambert, Africa’s finest economic activist and leader of the Black Wall Street, in episode 22 of his show “Economic War” says “Knowledge is the important foundation for economic liberation”

These quotes are from just a few of the finest minds our world has ever known, expressing the essence of our beliefs, and the basis of our goals to help make this a better world for all.

The black Wall Street is dedicated to providing access to personal financial knowledge in a way that everyone can learn and enjoy the amazing benefits this powerful knowledge provides.

Also dedicated to significantly helping to improve financial awareness and financial literacy through involvement that will elevate all people to a superior quality of life and understanding of the real truths about investments and spendings.

Take a look at this shocking statistic. According to a survey, more than 75% of African adults do not adequately understand basic financial concepts. It’s even worse when it comes to people involved in business. More than 80% of business owners are financially illiterate.

Why is financial literacy important? To answer this question you must know, what is financial literacy? Financial literacy is the ability to understand how money works. It is the art of investing and managing money and the ability to make sound financial decisions. Crores of Africans cannot make sound financial decisions and the consequences are terrible to imagine.

People make the wrong financial decisions losing money saved for years. Loans are availed without understanding interest payments and the consequences of a default.

People don’t commit suicide if they are unwell; they commit suicide if they are in financial trouble. No financial literacy= No money for retirement. Lack of financial literacy is a heavy burden on African Nations, as expenses on financial security rise. This begs the question. How can Africa be made financially literate and achieve complete financial stability?

The Black Wall Street gives an in-depth knowledge of financial literacy to understand how money works and how it can work for you – even when you’re sleeping – by investing in profitable areas like the UPAP stock and this available for all Africans who are interested.

The Black Wall Street will not only teach you financial literacy but also will involve you in its platforms and investments which will aid your financial liberation.

According to Charles N Lambert, lack of financial literacy is responsible for poverty, lack of money management skills and financial planning for business and retirement. Most potential retirees lack information about saving and investing for retirement. Many people fail to plan ahead and they take on financial risks without realizing it. Problems of debt are severe for a large proportion of the population because of financial illiteracy. Lambert calls on all Africans to join the Black Wall Street platform today to learn more on how to manage and earn more money through investments. The platform will help you make a proper decision between voting and buying decision. Obviously the buying decision is the most important one that you need to liberate yourself and your generation from poverty and economic slavery. You can join the economic war by buying made in African products available on redirectmall.com as well as follow the show on Mondays and Thursdays 3pm EAT on Facebook live and charleslambertcorridor.com Vanguard News Nigeria

