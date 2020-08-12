Design Week Lagos hosts Africa’s first online design festival

Kindly Share This Story:

Design Week Lagos, DWL, has concluded plans to hold Africa’s first online design festival.

The 11-day festival scheduled to hold between October 1 and 11, was established as an annual citywide celebration in Lagos with the aim of promoting creativity and innovation.

According to the Founder, DWL, Titi Ogufere, the online festival, themed “Vernacular Design”, is aimed at addressing the myriad of challenges faced by the design industry amid the global coronavirus lockdown.

She said: “DWL Virtual Design Festival will be bringing the African creative community together in a festival.

“This festival will promote innovation and cover a range of design disciplines, including architecture, product design, interior design, furniture design, graphics design, and technology.

“This festival will be a celebration of African vernacular designs; designs based on local needs, materials, and traditions.

“The continent is rich in unique designs, architecture and crafts inherited from previous generations; unlike anything found anywhere else. DWL Virtual Design Festival will be showcasing our vernacular designs to a global audience.

“We will be rolling out online talks, a roundtable, an auction, exhibitions, a concert, an awards programmes, product launches and more.

“While we cannot act like these are normal times, we can at least explore ways of doing business, connecting our design community, and helping African creatives find their voice.

“Meanwhile, there will be a pre-festival roundtable on August 15, bringing together some of Africa’s critical thinkers like Demas Nwoko, Joe Addo, Kunle Adeyemi, Jumoke Adenowo, Victor Ekpuk and Jomo Tariku,” Ogufere added.

