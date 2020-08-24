Dep Gov’s appointment: Gov. Sule denies involvement, nominates NASEIE Chairman, member

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Odama

GOVERNOR Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state Monday warned against the religious slant being introduced into governance at a time all well-meaning citizens are working to build bridges across divides, especially in Nasarawa State.

Sule spoke against the purported plan to stop the appointment of the former Deputy Governor, Silas Agara into the leadership of the National Population Commission, NPC on the claim that he is a Christian in favour one Kura Isa said to be a Muslim from Kano state said.

Also read:

The governor who disassociates himself from the purported report by online publication (not vanguard )said

Matters of appointment of individuals into positions such as the NPC are the preserve of President Muhammadu Buhari, wondered why pressure should come from him in that respect.

According to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Ibrahim Addra, “In its peculiar style of journalism Sahara reporters quoted an unnamed government official to have said amongst other things “Governor of Nassarawa State and Chief of Staff told Buhari not to hand over NPC to a Christian”.

It is elementary knowledge to see that the concoction drips of malice lack the ingredients that make a good report. For the avoidance of doubt, there is absolutely no iota of truth in these claims and as such we condemn the piece in its entirety”, the statement stated.

The statement adds that “Governor Sule’s antecedents, predisposition, exposure and world view do not cast him in the mould of a bigot that is being speculated. The recent appointment of Mr Henry Omaku a Christian, as an ambassador representing the state negates the impression that the story seeks to create”.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: