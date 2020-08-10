Delta PDP Congress: Amgbaduba congratulates Esiso on his re-emergence

Kindly Share This Story:

By Francis Efe – Warri

The Delta State Commissioner for Oil and Gas, Prince Emmanuel Amgbaduba, has congratulated the Delta state People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman, Chief Kingsley Esiso, who was re-elected as the state PDP chairman.

Prince Amgbaduba, who spoke to Vanguard on the telephone in Warri described the Delta state PDP chairman as a dependable and wonderful character.

He also congratulated the other executive council members of the part in the state.

He said, “Chief Kingsley Esiso is a dependable character and a wonderful character and I want to congratulate him for his coming back as the chairman of the Delta State PDP again.”

The State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, had on Saturday returned Chief Kingsley Esiso for another four years term as its State Chairman.

Chief Kingsley Esiso who emerged through consensus arrangement was returned with the majority of his 39 members exco unopposed, following the consensus arrangement.

