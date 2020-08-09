Delta PDP Congress: Agediga felicitates with Esiso, thanks delegates

Kindly Share This Story:

The Executive Director Planning, Research and statistics, Desopadec Comrade Shedrack Agediga has congratulated the Delta State People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chairman elect, Barr. Kingsley Esiso and other executive council members of the part in the state.

Agediga noted that the re-electio of Barr Kingsley Esiso is as a result of his leadership qualities.

In a Congratulatory message in Asaba, Agediga thanked Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Deputy Governor Barr Kingsley Otuaro, Delegates at the Congress for the peaceful Congress.

“I am overwhelmed with the outcome of the State PDP Congress and the emergence of Olorogun Barr Kingsley Esiso and Executive members of the Party .The success of the Congress displayed the unity we have in Delta State under the leadership of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.”

Speaking further, Agediga urged the Esiso led Excos to use experience garnered over the years to ensure that the PDP remains a united party.

“Esiso Re-Election is a well-deserved looking at his achievements previously.

I am confident that he will do better.” He said.

