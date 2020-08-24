Delta LGA election: Ogedegbe promises equal development

Kindly Share This Story:

A chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) and a Chairmanship aspirant for the Delta State Local Government Area election Mr. Usinefe Ogedegbe has promised the People of Ethiope East Equal developments if elected.

Ogedegbe made the promise in Eku while interacting with youths.

He said, If elected as council chairman, every part of the Local government will have Equal developments

Ogedegbe who is currently the Senior Special Assistant to the Delta state Governor on Peace Building and Intelligence Gathering commended the Delta State Governor Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa over the developmental strides in Delta State.

“The people of Ethiope East need more development and as a son of the land, if given the mandate for the forthcoming local government election, l will carry the grassroots along by reaching out to them with equal developments.

“My purpose and ambition are to invest in people and build capacity as much as I can.

To raise the standard of Living for our People of Ethiope East and Make the Local Government a better place for all and sundry.”

“The elders, leaders, women, the youths and others in the local government will benefit, l will also make sure that the little things in the council will reach everybody and nobody will be sheeted

“As an appointee of the Delta State Government, I have empowered over 500 market women and youths “.

