Delta LGA Election: Agbroko assures Ethiope West of massive development

Ethiope West Local Government Council chairmanship aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Irikefe Matthew Agbroko has promised to initiate massive development projects in the area if elected into office in 2021.

Agbroko who made this known when he paid consultation visit to the Executive Director, Finance, and Administration on the board of DESOPADEC, Chief John Obukohwo Nani, thanked the PDP leader for receiving him and his campaign team.

He said his intention to represent Ethiope West Local Government Area was because he wants to replicate and consolidate on the good governance of Chief Nani.

While appealing to Chief Nani to send him to the council as the next Local Government Council Chairman of Ethiope West, Agbroko maintained that his first primary assignment if voted into power come 2021 is to develop the council in infrastructure, provision of social amenities, improve the environmental condition, youths empowerment, technical and vocational education, improve the agricultural standard, consolidate on the security architecture of local government and run an open door administration.

He said, his contributions to Jesse, Mosogar and Oghara kingdoms can never be overemphasized, ranging from the empowerment of the youths, putting Jesse in the scheme of affairs in the international community via the agricultural sector, giving grants to women, and a good number of Ethiope West women on stipend under his payroll.

He revealed that he was also instrumental to the restoration of electricity to Jesse, rehabilitation of roads in Jesse and currently overseeing the education of Ethiope West youths studying abroad under his education scheme among others too numerous to mention.

Responding, Barr. John Nani who was overwhelmed with Agbroko’s success stories of touching the lives of the people of Ethiope West, said that the quality of a good leader is to make a positive impact and as such, urged him to maintain the tempo.

His words” You know 2021 chairmanship election is around the corner, and aspirants are coming to visit me for consultation. ” As a party, leaders will look all the aspirants and pick the best but I must commend Agbroko for his approach I pray God to grant him his heart desires,” Nani said.

