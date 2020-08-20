Delta govt’s agency warns owners of illegal structures blocking drain

Kindly Share This Story:

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

An agency of the Delta state government, Warri/Uvwie and Environs Special Area Development Agency, WUEDA has enjoined owners of buildings blocking water channels in the oil rich city of Warri South , Uvwie local government and other areas of its operations to remove them before they are demolished .

Director General of the agency, Comrade Ovuzourie Macauley made the appeal in Warri at a press briefing to mark the one year of the inauguration of the board of the agency, adding that the state government had approved twenty projects for the agency to carry out

Some of the projects he said include flood control measures in Effurun, Warri and environs, rehabilitation of some roads, bridges , clearing and vegetation control of the NPA by pass cutting across major roads in the local governments, adding that work had since commenced on some of the projects.

The Director General , Comrade Ovuzourie said all the projects approved for the agency would not be taken in one budget, explaining that they would be tackled according to availability of funds.

READ ALSO:

He said already the agency had made serious impact in flood control measures in the areas of its operations with construction of drainages, pleading that those with illegal properties blocking water channels should remove them else they would be pulled down before the end of August .

The Director General of the agency, further solicited the cooperation of residents of the areas of its operations to enable the agency achieve its mandate of redressing challenges of underdevelopment in the areas.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: