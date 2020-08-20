Breaking News
Translate

Delta govt’s agency warns owners of illegal structures blocking drain

On 3:20 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

An agency of the Delta state government, Warri/Uvwie and Environs Special Area Development Agency, WUEDA  has enjoined owners of buildings blocking water channels in the oil rich city of Warri  South , Uvwie local government and other  areas  of its operations to remove them before they are demolished .

Director General of the agency,  Comrade Ovuzourie Macauley  made the appeal in Warri at a press briefing to mark the one year of  the inauguration of the board of the agency, adding that the state government had  approved twenty projects for the agency to carry out

Some of the projects he said include flood control measures in Effurun, Warri  and environs,  rehabilitation of some roads, bridges , clearing and vegetation control of the NPA by pass cutting across major roads in the  local governments, adding that work had since commenced on some of the projects.

The Director General , Comrade Ovuzourie  said  all the projects approved for the agency  would not be taken in one budget, explaining that they would be tackled according to availability of funds.

READ ALSO: JUST IN: NCAA approves reopening of Asaba International airport

He said already the agency had made serious impact in flood control measures in the areas of its operations with construction of drainages, pleading that those with  illegal properties   blocking water channels   should remove them else they would be pulled down before the end of August .

The Director General of the agency, further solicited the cooperation of residents of the areas of its operations to enable the agency achieve  its mandate of  redressing challenges  of underdevelopment in the areas.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!