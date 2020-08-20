Delta govt vows to sustain intervention for disaster victims

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon – Asaba

Delta State Government has reiterated its determination to sustain its intervention in the plights of disaster victims in the state.

The delta state Commissioner Bureau for Special Duties, Mr Omamofe Pirah who stated this in Asaba while presenting relief assistance to disaster victims from the 25 local government areas, said the state government would continue to identify with them in their moments of grief.

Commiserating with the victims on their losses, Pirah said: ’We all know that we are in very difficult and challenging times but Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has still gone out of his way to do this. So, they need to bear with us and manage and put what they have received into judicious use.

‘’This is a continuous exercise. We have a lot of requests; we have also visited lots of disaster sites and those requests are before the government. We will continually identify with these victims.

‘’We must carry all Deltans along; no stone will be left unturned. Governor Okowa knows that the demands are enormous and, within his limitations, will treat the ones he can’’.

Earlier, the Director, Delta State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, Mr Karo Ovemeso, lauded the state government for sympathizing with the victims, saying the gesture further demonstrates the responsiveness of the Okowa administration.

Vanguard News Nigeria

