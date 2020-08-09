Delta FCC Office: Anaughe urges staff to promote Commission’s principles

Kindly Share This Story:

The Commissioner representing Delta State in the Federal Character Commission, FCC, Hon. Moses Anaughe has called on the staff of the Commission in Delta State to improve their attitude to work in order to promote the principles of the Commission as enshrined in the Constitution.

Anaughe who made this call during his maiden visit to the Asaba office of the Commission last week, also enjoined the staff to work with the aim of re-engineering the Commission, adding that there was need for the staff to love and respect each other just as he enjoined them to shun gossipping.

He said “The mandate of the Commission is to enforce the federal character principles that is aimed at ensuring fair and equitable distribution of posts and socio-economic amenities.

“It is not an employment agency but it is meant to ensure fair and equitable distribution of opportunities at federal, state and local government levels.

“We have to change the narrative and improve on the image of the Commission.”

While welcoming the Commissioner to the state office in Asaba, the Assistant Director, Mr. Peter Ojih, thanked him for the visit, just as the staff prayed to God to direct and protect him throughout his stay.

Meanwhile, the State Coordinator of the Commission, Mr. M.C.Mordi had announced that staff on level 12 and above are directed to resume on Monday, 10th of August 2020 from 8am-4pm daily while other staff are to work from home but can be called to the office when necessary.

