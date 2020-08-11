Delta CP confirms release of kidnaped Warri north LG boss Okorodudu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI: Delta state Police Commissioner, Mr Hafiz Inuwa has confirmed release of the Chairman Warri North local government area, Delta state Hon Aduge Okorodudu kidnapped last Saturday at the GRA area of Warri South local government area.

The Police boss did not give further details on the release.

READ ALSO: Gunmen kidnap Delta council chairman

It will be recalled that Hon Okorodudu was whisked away the weekend by heavily armed men around Mabiaku link road, GRA, Warri south local government area.

It could not be confirmed if any ransom was paid for the release.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: