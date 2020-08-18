De Gea confident enough to continue as Man United’s starting goalkeeper

Kindly Share This Story:

Manchester United star David de Gea said he trusts in himself to continue as the club’s number one goalkeeper amid question marks over his future.

De Gea’s position has been criticised in 2019-20 amid his inconsistent form, highlighted by his errors in United’s FA Cup semi-final loss to Chelsea at Wembley last month.

Dean Henderson’s form during his loan spell at Sheffield United, meanwhile, has prompted calls for the Englishman to return to Old Trafford and challenge De Gea for the starting role.

But De Gea, who has won the Premier League, FA Cup, Europa League, EFL Cup and Community Shield since arriving from Atletico Madrid in 2011, is confident in his ability to perform for United.

“I trust in myself,” De Gea – contracted to United until at least June 2023 – said. “I showed my qualities all the years, so I just keep available for the manager.

“I’m always ready to play and try to help the team as always — as I did always.”

United’s season came to a disappointing end on Sunday after suffering a late 2-1 loss to Sevilla in the Europa League semi-finals.

It was United’s third semi-final defeat of the season following their final-four losses in the FA Cup and EFL Cup.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United, meanwhile, managed to finish third in the Premier League, qualifying for the Champions League in the process.

“I think we improved this season,” Spain international De Ge said. “We were 14 points behind the third position in the Premier League but we finished third at the end.

“We deserve to be in the final [of the Europa League], if we are honest. But maybe we need a bit of experience, more experience on the team, but we have to score the chances. I think we are playing very good football, attacking football.

“Let’s keep improving, let’s keep fighting for this club and let’s try to win trophies next season.”

