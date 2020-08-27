De Gea challenger signs new long-term deal at Man United

Kindly Share This Story:

Dean Henderson has signed a new five-year contract at Manchester United, the club announced on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper has been rewarded for his impressive displays on loan at Sheffield United last season with fresh terms that include an option for the Red Devils to extend his stay by a further year.

Henderson, who has been included in the England squad for next month’s Nations League games against Iceland and Denmark, has been linked with another temporary move away from Old Trafford.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer previously acknowledged it would be difficult to have Henderson, David de Gea and Sergio Romero in the same squad.

However, he is excited to see what the future holds for the academy product. “We are delighted that Dean has signed his new contract. He had another great season at Sheffield United, where he gained a lot of experience and grew both as a player and a person,” said Solskjaer.

“Dean is a fantastic young keeper with the attitude and work-rate to keep improving every day.

“We are in a strong position within the goalkeeping department and that gives us the competition for places that we are looking for in the squad.

“Dean is another great example of the type of player who has come through the academy and truly understands what it means to be at Manchester United.

“We are all looking forward to working with Dean and continuing to develop his talent.”

Last season was Henderson’s second in succession with the Blades, having previously spent time on loan at Shrewsbury Town, Grimsby Town and Stockport County.

He kept 13 clean sheets for Chris Wilder’s side in the Premier League in 2019-20, a tally only bettered by Nick Pope (15) and Ederson (16).

Henderson said: “The pathway that I have been on for the past five years has been fantastic for my development and the invaluable loan period at Sheffield United has been part of that.

“The goalkeeping department at United is excellent; there are three top-level goalkeepers who have achieved so much in the game and I look forward to working with the group.

“The faith that the manager and the club have shown in me with this contract means a lot to me and will continue my progression as a goalkeeper.

“I’ll be giving everything to improve every day so that I can play as many games as possible for this great club.

“Now I am looking forward to joining up with the England squad and then preparing for the season ahead.”

