Kindly Share This Story:

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi said the estimated time for completion of the Transportation University in Daura by the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) was September 2021.

Amaechi made this disclosure when he visited the site in Daura to confirm the commencement of work on the project on Saturday.

”There has been too much noise about them (CCECC) not constructing anything. When you got there you saw that they were constructing. They have just got approval from the state government.

Also read:

”Proper construction will start at the end of September and hopefully they should be about to complete it at the end of September next year.

”This is not a railway contract. This is a gift from them (CCECC). I have said my assumption is that they should finish by next year September,” he said.

According to Amaechi, the project will also entail the construction of a primary and secondary school.

He said: ”The idea is that there should be a primary school in it, especially for those lecturers who will come from outside.

”There will be two building for the Primary School, a secondary school and then the university.

”Don’t forget that it is a gift, so they may not be as dedicated as they will be when it comes to a proper contract.

The minister, however, said that the contractors had assured that they would give the project the same attention they accord to the railway construction.

On manpower, Amaechi said that the Chinese would provide all that was required for the construction for five years after which the Federal Government should have been able to get its own technical staff.

The minister said the cost of the project worth about 50 million dollars.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: