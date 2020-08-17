Data center will have a huge market share in Nigeria’s ICT space – Firm

Kindly Share This Story:

An Information technology firm and owner of one of Nigeria’s Tier 3 Data Center, CWG Plc has predicted that unlike in the early 2000s, the business of Data Center will continue to experience huge market share in Nigeria’s Information and Communications Technology space.

According to CWG, Data Center is presently transforming several sectors of Nigeria’s economy including banking, telecommunication, broadcasting, manufacturing, aviation, and even public sectors.

“There is a commendable market share that local Data Centers drive in Nigeria, and we have seen the numbers keep growing exponentially over the years. Data Centers are now the heart of businesses everywhere in the world. In the last 15 years in Nigeria, we have seen how Data Centers have helped in the transformation of the banking, telecommunication, broadcasting, manufacturing, aviation and even public sectors,” said Olatunji Aduloju, Data Center Manager at CWG in a Zoom video conference with selected Journalists.

Rating the CWG Data Centre – considering the advocacy for local hosting of content and availability of other Tier 3 Data Centers in Nigeria, Olatunji boasted that the CWG Data Center is one of the best in terms of delivering quality hosting and colocation services out of Africa. He disclosed that the Data Center houses a teleport that delivers both data and broadcast services.

“Apart from housing a teleport, our facility is equipped with full redundancies to guarantee tier 3 target availability and reliability as well as having well-trained staff, proper documentation and operational procedures” he added.

According to him, the beauty about the CWG’s Data Center is the proximity to different experts, who are always at the center of its customer’s business growth, explaining that CWG does not just deliver services, it listens to customer’s problems, proffer the best solutions and help them actualize it.

In terms of security, which many Nigerians have cited for hosting contents abroad, Olatunji argued that Data Center security is critical and it begins at the organizational level, stressing that at CWG, they do not only develop security systems, policies and procedures based on Information Security Management Standards, it is also certified to ISO 27001 Standard.

“We have Physical Security, IT Infrastructure Security and Environmental Security measures against threat to resources, sensitive information and optimum operation of our Data Center. We also ensure regular personnel training and frequent audits and testing of the security & control systems,” he assured.

Vanguard

