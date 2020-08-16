Dangote makes 60 new artisans millionaires in one month

Kindly Share This Story:

Sixty people have so far emerged millionaires nationwide in the on-going Dangote Cement Bag of Goodies Promo Season 2, with the management of the foremost cement company saying no palliative could be better than the prize money won by the customers in this era of coronavirus pandemic.

The company’s Director of Marketing, Mrs Funmi Sanni explained that the promo was deliberately designed to serve to cushion the negative effects and impact of COVID-19 on businesses and families and that more winners are expected to emerge in the coming weeks.

She stated that of the 60 winners, 35 of them have been presented with their symbolic cheques during which their accounts were credited with a million naira each at the presentation ceremonies held in several cities across the nation, while the remaining ones are to receive alerts this week. The remaining would have their accounts credited in the coming days.

Mrs Sanni who was speaking at one of the prize presentation ceremonies in Kano noted that the promotion was to encourage the customers to continue patronizing the product, which according to her, is the best in the country.

She said the company had been making efforts to satisfy its teeming customers to the fullest, adding that apart from the premium quality of the product, the firm has also introduced several customer-driven promotional offers in order to keep their relationship intact.

According to her, a customer could only win the N1 million cash prize on a collection of the scratch cards that each carries letter D, A, N, G, O, T and E to make up the name DANGOTE. She added that other prizes to be won include motorbikes, tricycles, TV sets, recharge cards, among other prizes in the promotion that will end on November 5.

Chief Commercial Officer, Dangote Group, Mr Rabiu Umar in his remarks said following the negative impact of COVID-19 on the economy, Dangote Cement decided to award the total of N1 billion to 1,000 winners across the country.

According to him, Dangote Cement Company deemed it fit to continue with the second phase of the promo, tagged Bag of Goodies 2 in order to give back to the society to cushion the effects of the pandemic.

Mr Umar noted that the promo was like palliative to the teeming customers in the wake of the pandemic as most of them had suffered economic hardship caused by the coronavirus.

“Despite the effects of COVID-19 on the global economy, Dangote cement company has decided to go ahead with the Bag of Goodies promo in order to give back to society. This promo is like a palliative to our teeming customers who have suffered economic hardship, occasioned by the pandemic.

“Therefore, this would at least cushion the effects of the pandemic. We feel that despite the pandemic, it is worthy to put a smile on the face of our teeming customers across the country. I am sure we have achieved our aim in this round of the promo,” he said.

Several of the winners were full of gratitude to the Company for putting in place such promo at this point in time saying the money they won would make a good impact in their lives as the COVID-19 pandemic has distorted the economy of families and the nation.

They agree that no better palliative could be given the customers and buyers of the Dangote Cement to reward them for their patronage.

