D2020: Youths’ group appoints global ambassadors

By Chris Ochayi

Nigerian Youth Congress, NYC, has appointed a cluster of reputable Nigerians in different countries of the world as her Ambassadors to help coordinate and ensure Nigerians in each of the countries uphold the integrity of the country in its high esteem.

NYC is a coordinating youth organization under the supervision of Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Youth and Students Affairs.

The President of NYC, Blessing Akinlosotu, who disclosed this to newsmen, while speaking in his office in Abuja stressed the need for the Nigerian Youths in Diaspora to maintain a modus Vivendi that would glorify the country’s image and uphold the country’s cultural values and dignity.

Akinlosotu pointed out that the appointments were pertinent as the International Youth Day was focused on the Global Engagement of Youths, disclosing that the theme which was centered on engagement at the local/community level, engagement at the national level which entails the formulation of laws, policies and their implementation and the engagement of youths at the global level has birth the appointments to the well deserve individuals.

He explained that the body strictly based its appointment on merit. Congratulating the Ambassadors, he urged them to see the office as an opportunity to do more and work tenaciously as to unveil more integrity of the Nigerian Youths in their sundry countries.

Speaking further on the International Youth Day, with theme; International Youth Day 2020, “Youth Engagement for Global Action,” Akinlosotu sought to highlight the ways in which the engagement of young people at the local, national and global levels is enriching national and multilateral institutions and processes, as well as draw lessons on how their representation and engagement in formal institutional politics can be significantly enhanced.

“As the United Nations turns 75, and with only 10 years remaining to make the 2030 Agenda a reality for all, trust in public institutions is eroding.

“At the international level, against the backdrop of an increasingly polarized world, the international system of governance is currently undergoing a crisis of legitimacy and relevance.

“In particular, this crisis is rooted in the need to strengthen the capacity of the international system to act in concert and implement solutions to pressing challenges and threats (examples include some of the worst contemporary conflicts and humanitarian emergencies, such as Syria and Myanmar, as well as global challenges, such as the COVID-19 outbreak and climate change).

“Enabling the engagement of youth in formal political mechanisms does increase the fairness of political processes by reducing democratic deficits, contributes to better and more sustainable policies, and also has symbolic importance that can further contribute to restoring trust in public institutions, especially among youth.

“Moreover, the vast majority of challenges humanity currently faces, such as the COVID-19 outbreak and climate change requires concerted global action and the meaningful engagement and participation of young people to be addressed effectively”.

The aim of IYD 2020 which is to shed light on the need to enable the engagement of youth by making local, national, and global institutions more inclusive for the purpose of strengthening their capacity (and relevance) to achieve global action should be looked into by the Nigerian government.

Confirming the appointments, Chairman of the Governing Board of Nigerian Youth Congress, Dr. Yakubu Shendam congratulated the appointees and urged them to be the image of Nigerian Youth overseas.

He called on Youths at home to be more proactive in their dealings and disassociate self from criminal related activities and acts such as Internet Fraud, Banditry/Kidnapping, Stealing, Arm Robbery, Political thuggery, Rape and other related crimes in the society.

Vanguard

