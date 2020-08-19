CSR: SHIN partners Nigerian Institute of Welders

Kindly Share This Story:

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Samsung Heavy Industries Nigeria (SHIN), is partnering the Nigerian Institute of Welding (NIW), to participate in the Worldskills International Welding Olympics 2021, which will be held in Shanghai, China, next year.

This latest initiative is part of the efforts by SHIN to contribute to the development of the welding industry in Nigeria and to empower Nigerian youth by training them in skills that are high in demand for a rapidly developing country.

According to a statement issued by CSR, entrants for the Worldskills Olympic will be carefully selected through a National Welding Contest– the first ever in Nigeria.

The event will be organised by SHIN, in collaboration with NIW.

SHIN will also contribute further through donations to the entrants and to the contest itself.

The memorandum of agreement marking this collaboration is to be signed at the end of this month.

The company stated that it wants to involve young talent in the future of the country and create a window of limitless opportunity for Nigerians.

“Active participation in such events also goes a long way in redirecting focus on the country, allowing Nigeria to compete with other countries in the world. Given the current uncertainties around events, if the National Welding Contest does indeed take place in November as planned, SHIN will also provide the facility at its Welding Qualification Centre as the venue of the contest, free of charge, “ the statement explained.

Thirty-six promising participants will first be selected from the tertiary institutions in Nigeria to enter the National Welding Competition 2021.

Winners will receive the NIW Certificate of Participation, National Skills Qualification Certification and IIW certification (International Welder Diploma) to have the opportunity to enter the Worldskills Olympics in 2021.

In addition to this, as part of their CSR, SHIN is working closely with the Embassy of the Republic of Korea to explore a possibility to hold CSR events involving an exclusive hands-on welding training course for Nigerians particularly aimed at low income and vulnerable Nigerians.

SHIN aims to equip the trainees with skills that would enable them to not only to compete in the future editions of the National Welding Contest/ Worldskills Olympics but also allow them to be employed as welding trainers in the near future. “SHIN believes in the immense potential of the Nigerian youth and want to grow together with the country,” the Managing Director of SHIN, Jejin Jeon, said.

The skill transfer and welder training School of SHIN has evolved the welding sector in Nigeria today.

The training school has been responsible for hundreds of certified welders working in different fields in Nigeria. Such capacity-building initiatives are the stimulus the Nigerian economy needs to get a more improved growth forecast.

Apart from training hundreds of welders, they have also been responsible for the induction of new welding types into Nigeria.

The most common welding type in Nigeria is the Stick also known as Shielded Metal Arc Welding but Samsung and its initiative have trained Nigerian with other welding types, including the MIG-Gas Metal Arc welding (GMAW) and Laser Beam welding (LBW) among others.

