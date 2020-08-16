CSO cautions against threats to national security

Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-An organisation under the aegis of Civil Society Organisation in Defence of National Security, has cautioned against threats to national security.

The group warned individuals and groups in the country against engaging in tendencies that are inimical to the unity of Nigeria.

Rather,the organisation called for support for President Muhammadu Buhari,saying the president was determined to solve the country’s many challenges.

At a rally it held at the Unity Fountain,Abuja,Friday,the group through its

Coordinator, Comrade Joe Mesele, said it was concerned over constant criticisms of the military agencies in spite of the achievements they have recorded in the country’s security sector.

Mesele said such tendencies weaken the morale of security personnel sacrificing their lives for the good of the nation.

He said:”The Civil Society Organization in defence of National Security, which is a not for profit organisation engaged in creating and spreading security awareness among Nigerians, are here to add our voice to the clarion call for the protection of Nigeria’s national security interest.

“We believe that Nigeria is passing through a trying time that calls for men of goodwill to stand to be counted. And it so happened that God made it possible for President Muhammadu Buhari to be at the helm at this point in time.

“To this end, what is required of Nigerians as patriotic citizens is to give Mr. President all the support he needs not because you like him but for the sake of our nation and future of our children. Therefore, there is no better time for this clarion call to all including opposition politicians, religious and socio-cultural organizations especially those who have made it their past time to denigrate and jeorpadise our national security in order to aim a cheap short at the Presidency. We ask that you cease and desist for the sake of peace and development of Nigeria.

“We also believe that our dear country Nigeria has remained a strong, progressive, one indivisible nation on account of the resilience, commitment, loyalty and sacrifice of our indefatigable security agencies who are working day and night to defend and protect us from those who are intent on putting a wedge to our peace and progress as a people.

“We the citizens of this nation will continue to hold dear and take pride in our ever gallant military. We also have dearly in our minds, the dedicated roles being played by our police force and other security and response agencies in the country who, against all odds, are working assiduously and courageously to keep us safe and protected from sundry security challenges”, Mesele said.

He further noted that: “Sadly, more than Boko Haram, militants and Bandits, the heaviest price our gallant officers and men are made to bear of late is the sustained unconscionable vilification orchestrated by unpatriotic politicians and mischievous interest groups. To this set of Nigerians, not even matters of national security or the corporate existence of the country, can be spared their negative politics or religious bigotry.

“They just want to destabilise our national security and consequently destroy Nigeria because of their hatred for Buhari. To these group of people we want to remind them that Mr. President’s tenure is just three years but Nigeria remains till God calls. So will you because of three years pull down the nation on all of us?

“We want to sound it very clear that the Nigerian Armed Forces and indeed the entire Nigeria security apparatus are not on trial and any attempt to ridicule and destroy the image, integrity and standing of our fighting forces must be condemned by every right thinking Nigerian.

“Even as we align ourselves to the call for quick decimation of the Boko Haram terrorist group and total obliteration of banditry in our country, we do not want to believe the lie that the problem is with the service chiefs”.

He added:”While we thank the international community for their support, let nobody or group intimidate, blackmail or disparage our gallant fighting forces. Our security forces must be insulated from the malaise of negative politics ravaging the land, and politicians must desist from wearing out our soldiers with their divisive, incisive and insensitive pronouncements.

“What our military and all other agencies that are engaged in the counter-terrorist operation and other internal security operations across the country need at this moment are unconditional public solidarity and unflinching support. As citizens, we must ensure that their morale is boosted and their fighting spirit up.

“It is our conviction that this public solidarity and support to the government of President Muhammadu Buhari and our security agencies will go a long way in countering the negative perceptions in the media and boosting the morale and fighting spirit of the gallant men and women who are on the frontline on our behalf.

“Finally, we also wish to use this opportunity to appeal to the government and the military high command to look into every issue that might brew discontent within the ranks to ensure that enemies of the state will not infiltrate our cherished institution. On our own part as citizens, we pledge to continue to remain appreciative of your sacrifices to the nation and pray and support you at all times”.

