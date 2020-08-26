Cross River COVID-19 Taskforce arrives Akampa for massive sensitization

Kindly Share This Story:

The Cross River State COVID-19 “moving train” arrived Akampa LGA on Wednesday amidst a rousing reception as the people hailed the Governor Sen Ben Ayade and his team for the excellent work done.

The Response team which refuses to rest on its oars, With a vow to take the COVID-19 sensitization to every nook and cranny of the State, was led by the Honorable Commissioner for Health Dr Betta Edu.

The strategic visit to Akampa was because it has been identified as a potential Hot spot. The timely sensitization/awareness campaign in Akamkpa an LGA Bordering Cameron has educated the people on the signs, symptoms and possible preventive measures of COVID-19. While improving the coverage for community surveillance and sampling, with health workers going into villages to pick up random community samples and samples from suspected cases.

Speaking during the sensitization campaign, the acting National Chairman of Nigeria Health Commissioner’s Forum Dr Edu, said the team was out there on the instance of the Governor to sensitize Akampa people more on the need to stay safe by the regular use of facemask, hand washing/sanitizing and accessing of health facilities when they have any symptoms related to COVID-19.

The Team identified a site for sample collection in Akampa, distributed Face mask, hand sanitizers, Flyers etc to member of the public. several random community samples were taken, while the risk communication and Community Surveillance local team interacted with the health workers and community leaders on ways to improve surveillance in Akampa especially around the border communities.

“Cross River State is blessed with a Governor who cares and listens to the felt needs of his people as well as a Commissioner for Health who works round the clock assiduously to ensure more people have access to COVID-19 and other health services. I indulge us all to become active surveillance officers whereever we find ourselves in the community; “if you see something, say something” make it a point of duty to always observe the laid down COVID-19 protocols to keep safe. Again, this virus is real and as such we need to protect ourselves and our loved ones so we won’t be amongst the many affected by the pandemic”.

We will continue to support Health Workers on the front line, to protect ourselves and in all cases health workers should maintain a high index of suspicion. The Taskforce is carrying out massive sample collection exercise across the State as well as active case search and contact tracing so let me reassure you again that we’ll all come out victorious in this COVID fight with your support.”

Reacting, the Chairman of Akamkpa LGA Hon. Linus Bassey Etim commended the State Governor Sen Ben Ayade for his giant stride in the health sector and the super energetic Health Commissioner for sacrificing her time and comforts to ensure that cross riverians remain safe. “His Excellency has done so well in the health sector and has carefully given us a Commissioner that has the energy and foresight to withstand stress and pressure, her visions and ideas have yielded positive results. A lot has been done by your team, Dr Betta Edu to douse the rising fear and tension, i watch you in various places/LGAs and I told my people not to panic as the train will surely come down to Akamkpa. today you’re here with your team, we just can’t thank you enough.

“As an LGA we sincerely appreciate you and your team for all your efforts and let me assure you that we’re in this fight together. We’ll give you all the necessary support in every nook and cranny of our communities, we will continue to sensitize our people on the importance of abiding to these laid down protocol and at the end we will all come out strong and victorious.”

Highlight of the event was the distribution of facemasks, hand sanitizers and other palliatives to the people of Akamkpa as well as massive sample collection across the communities

The Team visited markets and other public places for sensitization campaigns as well as community samples collection and distribution of thousands of facemasks, hand sanitizers and other palliatives.

