C’River North Senatorial Bye-Election: PDP aspirant, Odey vows to change narrative

Says people, projects major target

Abuja

Ahead of the Cross River North senatorial bye-election, an aspirant under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Dr Stephen Odey, yesterday, vowed to change the narrative of underdevelopment in the senatorial district if elected.

Odey who is currently Chairman, Cross River State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), made the promise while speaking on his ambition, aspiration and achievements.

He said: “My coming is to rescue the good people of Cross River North from under development. And I can assure you that Cross River North will never remain the same again.

“My passion is to serve my people. My passion is to serve the good people of Cross River North. The essence of my coming to the National Assembly is not to make money.

“If it is to make money I will not come. But I am coming to serve you, so that all that has eluded us in the past let’s see how we can harness our potentials because I know that there is no Minister, that I will issue a letter to and I will say what have you done, if he or she has not answered me, I will drive my car from the National Assembly to that Minister to find out why he or she has not attended to my letter.”

According to him his achievements are glaring which include employment creation, infrastructural development, and others.

“I am the only person that have created up to 4000 employment opportunities in Cross River State. No political appointee has matched me. I was only doing that not because I wanted to run any election. It is because the opportunity has now come.

“I am the only person that has employed people from places they don’t give me recommendation. If you are capable of performing your duty and I see you are ready with your documents I give you appointment without bias.

“I was able to give employment to 120 persons from Obanliku, I gave 127 to Bekwarra, I gave 360 to Obudu, I gave 125 to Ogoja Local Government and I gave 485 to Yala Local Government.

“Check out all the people we have elected, if there is anyone who can beat my record. And that is why people are scared because they know that if I come to the National Assembly today, I am going to decouple that place. And what you have never seen before you are going to start seeing.

He also boasted that, “No aspirant, from APC to PDP can intimidate me. Afterall, I have more than what they have. Nobody can challenge me. Afterall, I have been properly trained by Prof Senator Ben Ayade. Nobody, whether your age or your credentials you cannot stand before Dr Stephen Odey

“And I want to tell you that, give me two years in the National Assembly, you will be looking for me to come back there, and that was why I told you that what has eluded Cross River North in the past as people call me today ‘Rescue Mission’ exponent, I will ensure it gets to our people.”

However, he debunked assertions by some persons that the Governor of Cross River State, Sir Ben Ayade, wants to plant him (Odey) so that in 2023, he (Odey) leaves the Senate for the Governor to replace him, which he added that, “There is nobody that is in any position of authority today that was not endorsed or anointed by a governor. Do your research and prove me wrong.

“And if today the governor has decided that his son from Cross River North has performed. Like you are aware, I was his PA, I was his special assistant, I have been Acting Managing Director of Cross River State Water Board. I have been the Executive Chairman of Cross River State Universal Basic Education Board. And check out my records, there is no politician in Cross River North that can beat my record.”

Vanguard

