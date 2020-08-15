Crisis looms in Enugu as Church defiles court order to vacate premises

Kindly Share This Story:

Religious unrest is looming in Enugu state following disobedience of the Master Builders Global Church located along Park Avenue, GRA Enugu, to vacate its church premises, even after a Magistrate court had ordered for its eviction.

The Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority, ECTDA, in 2019 gave the church notice to vacate the premises, but the Church has continued to hold service at the premises even after demolition by the government agency on Wednesday.

Overseer of the Church, Pastor Abraham Agu had broken away from Dominion City Church to congregate the Master Builders Global Church inside the GRA premises which the ECTDA said was a high risk neighborhood for a church sandwiched between the office of Department for State Security, DSS, Court of Appeal and other institutions located in the area.

The Church’s refusal to vacate the premises is coming even after the legal firm to Landlord to the property; Iloegbune Okoye & Co wrote a commending letter to ECTDA for patience and due process of law in ejecting the church from the premises.

Okoye in the letter to the agency said “It is surprising to our client that instead of vacating the premises as agreed, the said Pastor Abraham Okwudili Agu is busy erecting structures contrary to the state laws on infrastructure development and in breach of the development scheme of Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority.

“We had earlier demanded Pastor Abraham Okwudili Agu to vacate the premises. In view of the forgoing development, we humbly request your assistance in providing security to secure our client’s premises and prevent possible breakdown of law and order in that environment.

“The said Pastor Abraham Agu does not have the consent or mandate of our client to remain in the aforesaid premises and no person or group of persons shall be allowed to gather in that premises in contravention of federal and state governments guidelines on COVID-19 pandemic which prohibits human gatherings. In view of the seriousness of this issue, we pray and urge your good office to exercise your statutory powers of discrete security surveillance.”

Check on the disputed premises, on Saturday, indicated that Church service and activities were still ongoing in disputed premises despite partial demolition executed on the property.

Chairman of ECTDA, Dr Josef Onoh said that “next week, we shall file criminal charges against the Pastor of the church, Abraham Agu, for break and entry and unlawful trespass into a property sealed by the government. We are aware that his congregation is as violent as fundamentalists, but they have met their match, I can assure you.”

Pastor Agu, however, said that the location of the church was not in any way a security threat to any of the agencies in the neighborhood, adding that even the DSS gave the church permission to operate. Agu narrated that his Church reached an agreement with the ECTDA for time to allow the church to relocate since the agency insisted that the area was not meant for religious service.

“Before we got to that place, we went to the DSS. We had an agreement with DSS and they told us that the only condition to allow us to operate there was that we should close the gate, seal the gate and we should not use the gate opposite them, which we agreed but ECTDA came and started making a lot of things difficult.”

“We equally obtained a court order to stop them from demolishing our property but I told our members to stand the court order down and did not serve them because I said let’s settle amicably without going to court because I am a peace loving man. If I wanted the legal rounds, they don’t have any right to pump into somebody’s property no matter who you are.

Pastor Agu appealed to the state Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, to mediate in the matter since there was no gain in violent attacks.

Vanguard

