COVID19: Fed Poly Nasarawa invents ventilator with pulse system, others – Rector

By David Odama

LAFIA- AHEAD of schools resumption, the Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa, Nasarawa State has invented a ventilator with a pulse system capable of dictating and providing life support to patients of COVID-19.

The institution has also invented a Dis-Infectant tunnel mechanically operated, mass-produced sanitiser, face masks, and hand the washing machine in line with the COVID-19 pandemic protocols.

Rector of the institution, Dr (ESV) Abbdullahi Alhassan Ahmed, stated this while addressing journalists shortly after assessment of facilities in the institution to ascertain the level of preparedness for the school resumption reinstated the institution’s determination to ensure the safety of the students.

According to Ahmed, the polytechnic has also produced a 10 KVA solar car park with 9,600 megawatts powered by 10-kilo watts inverter to power the electrical, electronics department for effectiveness and efficiency of the department among others.

“We have mass-produced handwashing machines with special features to dispense hand sanitiser, build a standard isolation centre in readiness of an outbreak of COVID-19, or any other disease in the school.

“As you can see the school is well prepared for student’s resumption, with what we have on the ground to curtail the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 or any other disease,” he said.

The mass production of accessories needed to curtail the spread of the dreaded diseases especially Covid19 pandemic will be distributed to classes and various departments”, the Rector declared.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari, the Minister of Education, governing council for the enable support given to the institution to succeed.

Vanguard

