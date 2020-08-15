Kindly Share This Story:

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham who bagged the award for the best Nollywood actress in the most recent, Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award AMVCA, says COVID 19 pandemic will not stop or limit her from creating content for her fans.

The actress who was set to release her major blockbuster “Fate Of Alakada” which happens to be the most anticipated Nollywood films of 2020 because of the stars featured in it such as Davido, Mercy Eke, Swanky Jerry, Mabel Makun, Broda Shaggi, Odunlade Adekola and the likes says she won’t let the pandemic limit her content creation.

She said “Nobody literally saw COVID 19 coming, this is to let you know we are not in charge of the affairs of the world but we only play an intriguing part. Covid19 affected everyone in different ways.

Some it was positive while some it was negative. As you all know that I was meant to premiere my movie “Fate Of Alakada” in cinemas but COVID19 came and the country got locked down to curb the spread but I said to myself and took a stand that I won’t let the COVID limit my productivity. COVID or not, I will continue to create content.”

Toyin Abraham happens to be one of the most successful actors in Nollywood this year 2020 having been tagged the queen of Netflix after featuring in several Nollywood movies toping Netflix.

The actress also assisted a couple of Nigerians during the COVID-19 lockdown in the country with some foodstuffs and financially across states such as Oyo, Lagos, Ogun and Kwara.

Vanguard

