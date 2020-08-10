COVID-19: Work to make up for lost time, Okowa tells Political Appointees

Kindly Share This Story:

Swears in Ogidi, Emeyese as Special Advisers

By Festus Ahon – Asaba

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, Monday told political appointees and citizens of the State to work assiduously to make up for time lost as a result of the ravaging coronavirus pandemic, noting that the disruption caused by the pandemic had placed a demand on citizens to work with a greater sense of urgency, unflagging enthusiasm, more creativity, and innovative strategies.

Okowa who stated this while swearing in two new Special Advisers in Asaba, held that his administration has less than three years to fully deliver on its mandate and told political appointees to bring innovative ideas and strategies to bear in the discharge of their duties so as to justify their appointments.

The new Advisers are the immediate past National Vice-Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, South-South, Mr Emmanuel Ogidi, and former member of House of Representatives, Chief Sunny Emeyese.

According to him, the new Advisers were men of great pedigree in politics and governance, adding that were expected to bring their wealth of experience into governance as the state continued to wade through the fog of uncertainty occasioned by the global COVID-19 pandemic.

He charged them to discharge their responsibilities in accordance with section 196 (1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and to work selflessly for the good governance and development of the State.

Okowa said Emma Ogidi and Sunny Emeyese have been part and parcel of their political journey since 1999, saying; “they have proved themselves to be men of insight, competence, probity, and firm believers in the advancement of the collective good of our people, ever-willing and ready to contribute their quota to the growth and development of Delta.

“Messrs Ogidi and Emeyese have never shied away from the call to serve, notwithstanding the office ascribed to them. It speaks volumes of their faith, loyalty, commitment, and sincerity of purpose.

“I am persuaded, beyond any shadow of doubt whatsoever, that this administration stands to benefit immensely from their wealth of experience, wisdom. and political sagacity. In the unusual times that we live in, we need every capable hand on board.

“Let me reiterate the fact that Special Advisers occupy a distinct role in our modern democratic setting. We need them for their expert policy inputs and the ability to marry politics and policy to actualise the administration’s vision of a Stronger Delta anchored on Prosperity, Peace, and Progress.

“Having been part of our S.M.A.R.T agenda, I believe you are sufficiently acquainted with the key policy thrusts of this administration, hence I expect you to hit the ground running.

“I urge you to make fairness and equity your watchwords in the discharge of your duties. Public servants constantly come under the pressure to give preferential treatment to their kith and kin, but you must guard against such nepotistic considerations.

“While you are expected to be very active and contribute meaningfully to your immediate constituency, you must also realise that your obligation is to the good people of Delta, irrespective of their ethnic nationality, party affiliation, socio-economic status, or educational background.

“Having known both of you for a considerable length of time, I am confident you will justify the confidence reposed in you by this appointment”.

